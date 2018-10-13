Indian Shoe Brands Every Type Of Man Should Check Out

Brogues, Oxfords, loafers, sneakers—Dmodot has it all. These shoes especially work for a guy who’s neither to stuffy nor too casual—somewhere right in the middle. Don’t want to play it safe? Give those green tassel leather loafers a go.

A man who wears these: Is well put together, but still wants to let his fun side show. Think of someone with old-school charm, as well as a city boy attitude.