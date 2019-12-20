Yum Indian Snacks From Different States Now Make It To The Market!

Nowadays, we have been addicted to foreign brands for chips and other snacks. India has a huge number of snacks to offer too but not in an accessible way to the busy Millenials. Postcard of India offers eight varieties of Indian snacks sourced from different states, like Bengaluru Hurigalu of Karnataka which is Lentils deep-fried and seasoned, Sattur Several a crunchy snack of Tamilnadu, Watermelon seeds from Rajasthan. Chiwda from Gujarat etc. These Indian snacks can be perfect Chakna too, do not miss out on ordering these amazing snacks for a change which is a healthier option, branded perfectly in a pouch which can be airtight. These are now available on their website where you can order them or available in leading supermarkets.