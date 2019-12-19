This Home Decor Store In Whitefield Is Dedicated To Handicrafts Of India

Indiholic is a store in Whitefield that is dedicated to Indian art and design. From the width and breadth of India, the founder Mayura curates the collections at the store by directly working with artisans. The home decor collection includes handwoven rug and floor cushions, kalamkari hand-painted lamps, handmade wooden flowers and hand-block printed rugs in blues and blacks. Do up your kitchen with handpainted biscuit candy tins with floral motifs. Get inspired to cook and pack lunch to the office in steel dabbas that come in bright yellows with dragonfly patterns.

Chanderi silk cotton sarees that are paired with a denim blouse, cotton crop tops and linen dresses make up the apparel section. Walk in and the staff here will help you style a full attire that includes scarves and tote bags. The store has readymade furniture like sofas and chairs. If you have an idea for a home decor piece from your Pinterest dream board, you can get it custom-made. Terrariums and potters with succulents will add a green cover to your space (and require minimal care-taking). Prices start at INR 20 and go up to INR 18,000.