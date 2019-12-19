Flower Vases To Dining Tables: Shop Home Decor And Furniture Starting At INR 90

If you are looking for some modern furniture pieces to fill your home with, then head to Jangir Decor in Sarjapur. Starting at INR 90, shop flower vases, birdcages, and wall clocks to dress up your home. Check out their range of wall clocks made out of Sheesham with accents of ropes as numbers, wooden cutwork, and metal accents browns, blacks, and whites. Looking for a coffee table? You will be spoilt for choice here. We are talking about coffee tables shaped like wooden logs with iron legs, brass ring coffee table with a wooden top, solid wood square coffee table and an antique trunk coffee table.

They also stock up on dining tables, queen, king, and single beds with compartments, bar/dining or living room cabinets. Pick a wardrobe of your choice, be it with a sliding door one or a regular cupboard, from Jangir Decor. Find bookshelves made out of solid Sheesham wood, multi-storage units and antique mini-wine rack units at the store. If you aren't looking for home furniture, don't be disappointed. You get home decor like flower vases in various sizes and shapes like the copper finish pencil vases priced at INR 1,280, lighting for your space, wall hangings and bucket stools from Jangir. All the pieces are manufactured by them in Rajasthan and are made out of Sheesham wood.