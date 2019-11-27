Explore Japanese, Korean & Asian At This Pretty Outlet In Indiranagar!

Taiki is a fancy restaurant in Indiranagar has setup very Beautifully. And it has Japanese cuisine, Korean cuisine and Asian too. As a vegetarian, I didn't get to try much. But all which I did had was unique and delicious. Must-try dishes. Veg skewers Mushroom gyoza Crispy tofu Date cigar roll Chocolate crispy noodles with ice-cream Bingsu We started with mocktails and they were pretty good, And then starters were nice and different. - Veg gimbap was good - the veg skewer had mushroom and baby corn nicely fried and tasted yummy. - Crispy cup tofu was something nice to try and it had that tangy flavour -jjigae soup veg was a little bit on spicy side yum woon sen veg. Was perfect -veg laksa. Was average basil fried rice and tofu in this bowl the tofu was so soft that it melts in your mouth 😍 Desserts: Bingsu is a must-try for an experience at least. Crispy chocolaty noodles with ice-cream were amazing.