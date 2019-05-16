Shop For The Whole Fam Till You Drop: Ultimate Guide To Jayanagar 11th Main

What comes to mind when someone says ‘shopping in Bangalore’? Brigade Road? Commercial Street? Indiranagar? Well, there’s a rather underrated, yet super popular road in town that you will literally shop till you drop, and not because you got hit by a bus. Jayanagar 11th Main has everything and anything you could possibly want to buy. No, really. Right from your whole festive (or wedding) look, home decor, art, electronics, and stationery, they have it. Any true blue South Bangalorean will swear by it! So buckle up as we take you on a walk through Jayanagar 11th Main.
Clothing
Arrow Store
Right at the beginning of 11th main is the Arrow store that specialises in men’s wear. Sharp shirts, crisp polo-neck t-shirts, well fitted trousers, and a few accessories to match (mainly ties, belts, footwear and socks). Should you not find something you like, they even have a limited stock of fabric for the apparel.
Anokhi
If you love Jaipur prints then Anokhi should be your new BFF. The Jayanagar 11th Main branch stocks all the classics - from cotton tunic tops to the funky block printed dupattas and short tops. Come summers, their collection features light and airy cuts, and thicker shawls for the cooler months. All cotton, block printed, and full of colour of course.
Deepam Silks
One of the many saree houses on 11th main, Deepam Silks is your one stop shop for all things traditional. Which means during the festive, and wedding season, you and the rest of the squad are sorted. Find luxuriant Kanjeevarams, soft Jute-silks, to practical everyday cottons in all hues of the rainbow. They also have a range of lehengas and semi-stitched Salwar-suit sets.
Suti Ethnic Wear
Ladies looking for everyday and work friendly kurtas, head to Suti. Not only are they budget friendly, their designs are contemporary yet comfy. Find everything from Dhoti pants to colourful capes to wear over any ethnic or Western outfit. Their largest offerings are full length kurtas that you can wear as dresses, which we all know is the most comfortable way to wear it.
Velvet Sheen
For the latest, designer-inspired lehengas, trust Velvet Sheen. Pick up blingy lehengas that can be styled with flowy kurtas. Or sheer ones embellished with lace and elaborate embroidery work. The underground store is also an excellent place to pick up trendy, sangeet and cocktail gowns that have a desi twist to them.
Reid & Taylor
Looking to get a sharp suit made with fabric of a thread count over 120? Reid & Taylor doesn’t disappoint. Apart from spiffy dress suits (that they will alter in-store should it not fit quite right), you can get something custom made for you, right from fabric, style, cut, anything. Of course, if you’re looking for fabric, they have it too.
Kalaniketan
Kalaniketan is what is known as a ‘family store’, because you get something for everyone in the family. Apart from being reasonably priced, their ethnic wear collection covers daily and occasion wear for whatever kind of South Indian you are (just check out the displayed mannequins and you’ll see), whether you’re a man, woman, or child.
Naina Boutique
Want to look like a real life Disney Princess? Well Naina Boutique is where you can go and get that dream fulfilled. All their outfits bring the jazz, glam, and sparkle with them. Their best designs are the ballgowns (for the extravagant) and cocktail dresses (for the subtle), and they’ll even make lehengas in similar cuts.
Max Fashions
Everyone’s favourite one-stop shop, Max needs no introduction really. We’d shop here for their reasonable pricing, even when we’re not broke. Find trendy and practical casual wear, decent formal wear and a great collection of comfortable, and casual lounge wear and kurtas. Their styles are fresh, and you can construct a whole look as they have footwear, bags, and accessories.
Manyavar
Another store that needs no introduction, Manyavar will have all you men who need to make a statement at weddings and festival celebrations. From sherwanis, bandgala jackets to coats and ethnic suits, they’ll have you fitted and looking like a king. You can choose to buy something off the racks, or get something tailored, depending on how much you care.
Levis
Get yourself that perfect pair of the longest lasting jeans you’ll probably own. Their denim is authentic (and not a blend like you get in most places), and tends to look great no matter how you style it. While we agree it might be a tad pricey, it’s worth the investment, especially if you like to hold on to clothes as much as we do.
Global Desi
For all you women who like things quirky, cute, and fluid, Global Desi is for you. Their style can best be described as popping Indo-Western, find bright colours, prints, and easy silhouettes. With sizes starting at extra small, and going up to extra large, we love their collection of crop tops, capes, and tunics.
Fazals & Sons
With two locations in town, the Fazal’s on 11th main takes up many a bridal wear request. What’s interesting is that they also take up uniform orders if you give them your requirements. They also stock innerwear (including stockings, shape-wear, and gloves, if you need), casual wear and lounge wear.
PUMA
Athletes wanting to pick up gear and athleisure street styles head straight to PUMA. Known for their functional yet aesthetic clothing options, you’ll surely find a jacket, or those classic white (or suede) sneakers for maximum function and comfort.
Taneira
Sarees in weaves and fabrics from across the country, you’ll find well curated options for those one-off occasions where people ask you where you got such a unique piece. Elegant drapes be it Ikat, Bandhini, Ajrakh, Chikankari, Kanjivaram, Chanderi, Banarasi and more such classic Indian textiles and sarees here. If you’re feeling extra indulgent, check out their jewellery too.
Kair Kids Clothing
If you’re looking for adorable kids clothing on a budget, Kair has you covered. With options for children, right from newborns to 15 year olds, their fresh and trendy collection will make sure that you’ll be the favourite aunt/uncle or Godparent! The even have formal wear options for toddlers and babies, in case you need it.
Mayeeka Design House
Go all out for that Big Fat Indian wedding and dazzle the crowd with Mayeeka’s extravagant collection. Though it’s down the road from the more popular section of Jayanagar 11th Main, it’s a great option far from the crowd. So you can leisurely browse through their collection and get something custom made, without fighting for the staff’s attention!
Project Eve
Women who enjoy being pampered check out the massive Project Eve at Jayanagar 11th Main. Touted to be a makeover destination, find regular brands, but only their designer collection across apparel, cosmetics, and accessories. You can opt for a personal shopper, and a stylist to craft a look if you like.
Footwear
Nike
We love our Nike, and while all their apparel makes us want to empty our wallets, it’s the shoes that really makes us save up for it. Be it for regular training, running, football, basketball, or dancing, they’ll have something for you. Plus the Jayanagar 11th Main store is also a great experience centre so don't be scared to Just Do It!
BLAK
Ladies and gentleman, if you’re looking for practical (sensible) footwear, that still manages to look nice, or branded footwear, that you can buy at slightly discounted rates, check out BLAK. Selling footwear from both their in-house and external brands, find loafers, sandals, and even flip-flops (not the rubber kind though). Some of the brands they stock include Clarks, Crocs, and FILAS.
Mochi
If you’re looking for formal wear, more specifically the ethnic kind, you’ll find what you need at Mochi. Of course their collection for women usually is quite blingy, so you can use it to perk up, or complement your look accordingly, with or without a heel. Men can pick up a pair of dress shoes, or sleek leather mojharis minus the detailing.
Trendz
Known for their unbelievable sales, Trendz has shoes that are meant for parties. From sparkly slippers with a moderate heel, ballet flats in multiple colours and prints, and even mid-calf boots, they can make your look. For men, they have formal, casual, lace up, as well as slip-ons. And if you’re someone who likes your footwear with added height, they have a variety of that too.
Centro
Another store that retails multiple brands under one roof (like a footwear mall, if you will), Centro caters to those of you who would like to pick from a variety of international shoe brands. Pick from brands like Elle, Steve Madden, Converse, Florshiem Shoe Company, and Rocia among others. They have plenty of Indian brands too like, Monrow, INC5, Lotto, and Catwalk.
Woodlands
We’ve all been here at least once to pick up camping and outdoor gear. Their footwear section has all you could need to navigate through rough terrain (like our footpaths and roads, if you like walking around), and have categorised it based on difficulty. Of course the camping accessories are a plus.
Soles
If you just want practical, everyday footwear, in neutral colours they’re great. True to their name, they focus on the sole to keep you comfortable, especially if you’re on your feet all day. They usually have a discounted section for their older stock, which works if you’re not particularly fussy, and are in a hurry.
Metro Shoes
They have multiple brands, and stylish options. What we really like is their collection of flats and casual shoes. Strappy, light platforms, and everything in between is what you’ll find. The men’s collection is also pretty extensive. They also stock larger than usual sizes. If nothing else, they have a host of footwear accessories to care for leather, keep your shoes fresh, and polishes.
Skechers
Whether you are a jogger or a runner, Skechers will fix you up with comfy walking and running shoes. Plus, they have kid's footwear too, so we say hit up the store with the fam. We favour the Go Train Vortex and Go Run collection for their super comfy inner soles.
Boots Bazar
One of the first few shoe stores in the area that brought international styles to that part of town, Boots Bazaar is your go to store for sky high, glittery heels, and of course, boots! If you’re indecisive, the staff in store is super helpful, and you’ll definitely walk out with exactly what you need, and a bit more.
Accessories
Prince Jewellers
Known for their dazzling collection, hit them up if you need anything in Gold. From bridal sets, to temple jewellery, to antique finish ones, find it all. Whether you’re looking for jhumkis with ornate stonework, or statement chokers, you’re likely to find it there.
World Of Titan
If you’re looking for a watch on any budget, it’s time you pick up one here. Sleek gold plated pieces? They have it. Chunky digital watches for your outdoor adventures? Check. Kids watches? Yes! Apart from watches they also sell glasses, and shades.
Time Shop
A pretty self-explanatory name we feel, get watches from multiple brands like Omega, Calvin Klein, TAG Heuer, Fossil, and Swatch among others. They also stock some exquisite timepieces for your table or home (but from luxury brands, so prepare to really empty your savings if you do). They even offer watch servicing of certain brands.
Baggit
Ladies, pick up bags of any shape, size, and texture from baggit. Be it casual everyday handbags, sleep wallets, or totes for that roadtrip, they’ve got you covered. Some of the other things on offer are cute leather backpacks, clutches, laptop bags and backpacks (gender neutral ones too), and a few wallets for men.
Joyalukkas
Jewellery for all occasion is what you get here. And it’s not limited to just gold and precious stones, you also get platinum, diamond, and silver jewellery too. You also get workwear and everyday jewellery that come with minimal designs.
Varnam
Behind Max Fashions is Varnam. Focusing on Channapatna styled home decor, accessories, and toys, they have many a chunky jewellery set made of wood with bright lacquer work on it. Be it a big beaded statement, a solid, bright, bangle to tie your look together (or your curtains at home), saree, and hair pins, it's unique, low-key, yet striking.
