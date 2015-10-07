New-Age Jewellery Labels We Love

Balinese performing arts, Indian classical music and Islamic architectural influences are some of the themes that inspire Singapore-based Indian jewellery label called Dvibhumi. Founder-designer Vyshnavi N Doss spent her formative years in advertising in Singapore and India before switching over to design full time. In her own words {on her website} the designer loves to ’employ restraint and uses clean lines and surfaces to explore textures and motifs’. And we couldn’t agree more. Dvibhumi’s collection of stunning, bold pieces, mostly earrings and the odd ring or two, is definitely on our lust list.

Price: INR 6,715 upwards