If you were a rebellious kid and got your nose pierced, much to your mother’s dismay, or in fact, made her happy by getting one because well, tradition {yes, mothers can be strangely varied}, it doesn’t matter. You have the nose piercing now, and here’s how you can make it interesting. We’ve chalked out some of the best places for you to get your hands, oh well, noses on some gorgeous pins and rings.

LBB’s Loving

Timri



Readers’ Vote

Levitate