Light Up Your Ethnic Wear Collection With Pretty Kurtas, Gowns And Jewellery From Here

Can't remember the last time you gave your ethnic wardrobe a chic style update? Then, take our tip and go for a binge shopping sesh at Jiya's in Kasturba Road. From kurtas, anarkalis, lehengas, sarees and jewellery, every piece in the store is a standout (you're welcome!).

Located right next to the Mercedes showroom on Kasturba road, hit up Jiya's when you want to look posh at the next mehendi without actually going bust. We spotted kurtas and anarkalis with flowing capes, asymmetrical cuts, floral prints, sequins, what have you from INR 850 upwards, available in cotton, silks and even block prints. If you're looking for dressier options, they have a lovely range of gowns, too. In a separate section inside the store, you'll find a limited collection of lehengas (INR 5,000 upwards) and sarees (from INR 1,500). The owner, Poonam will run you through them all and will even help you with custom orders, so if you have a very detailed Pinterest dream board, you know whom to reach out to.

After all that shopping, if you're in the mood to check out some jewellery options, hit up the store next door. Run by Poonam's husband, Diamond Mantra has everything from earrings, studs and heavy neckpieces for the ladies, and cufflinks, gold bands and chains for men. Prices here start from INR 1,000 and go up depending on the level of detail.