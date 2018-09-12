Best Of Budget Shopping Finds In And Around Jyoti Nivas College

If you are looking for some great options as far as lingerie is concerned, look no further than Tibet Mall. Here you will find pretty bralettes, which can be worn under muscle tees or can even work as a slinky blouse for your sarees. Crop tops, high waisted pants, dungarees, and really cool makeup kits (like vanity cases) are all up for grabs here. Looking for makeup that doesn’t cost the earth? Tibet Mall will come to your rescue with many of its tiny stores offering mascara, lipsticks, fake eyelashes, blushes, and more. And for any kind of studs you might be looking for: from nose pins to studs for the ears, belly buttons and more, your search will end here.

Price: INR 100 upwards