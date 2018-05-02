Proving that magic is real, with its capability to keep stacks of hundreds of books without the slightest hint of chaos, Blossoms is a hotspot for bookworms. First visits are met with hysteria, shock and {sometimes} tears of joy, for obvious reasons. Leaving you frustrated with the thought of picking only a few and not all of them, their collection is next level. From adult colouring books, travel tales, almost-faded Mills & Boon, spanking new Harry Potters and obscure novels {Christian Jacq, anyone?} – not the elaborate beautiful designs kind}. But seriously, what is the secret behind how they are all stacked up so effortlessly, there’s practically nothing they don’t have. And now we have two of these gorgeous stores!

So, call her Bangalore, Bengaluru or the Ooru, she is home and there’s no place better than home!