Kurtas, Ethnic Dresses & Overcoats: Find It All At This Koramangala Fashion House

Peeps in Koramangala, if you’re looking to do some quick shopping for everyday office wear, head on over to K.A. Fashion House. Located near the bus depot in Koramangala, it isn’t hard to spot this store. From regular kurtas to mod and contemporary ones, you’ll find the perfect fit amidst all those choices available. With pink polka dots and ethnic motifs for designs and tassels for borders, some of them even come with shiny belts, which can double up as dresses. So after work, you can take off the leggings and head out with friends and have them appreciate your indie dress.

Blue and white with yellow borders, the kurtas are designed to have layers of cloth, giving it that 'jacket-over-kurta look. Apart from kurtas, you also get ethnic dresses and anarkalis that look gorgeous as occasion wear. Our favourite is a cashmere one with floral patterns with slits that show a contrasting layer underneath. Among others, styles incorporating Chinese collars and Chikankari are popular. With kurtas starting from INR 800, this is a great find that you will probably keep visiting.

