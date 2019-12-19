Live The Jungle Book Out At This Camp Inside A Wildlife Sanctuary Near The Eastern Ghats

A weekend stay at Kyathadevara Gudi Wilderness Camp will get you up close with the wildlife and nature through safaris and nature walks inside the Biligiri Ranganna (BR) Temple Wildlife Sanctuary. If your idea of a weekend getaway is living in the wild and spotting Hathi, Baloo, Kaa, and Shere Khan, then a stay at Kyathadevara Gudi (K Gudi) Wilderness Camp located at about 225 kilometers from the city, is what we recommend. One of the few adventure camps inside a wildlife sanctuary, K Gudi is located inside Biligiri Ranganna Temple Wildlife Sanctuary which is part of BR Hills. A stay here means waking up in the morning to the call of hundreds of birds, then breathing in the fresh forest air, and going on a safari and encountering the wildlife.

Indulge in a wildlife safari, bird watching, and nature walk while you are here. From gaur families grazing and herds of elephants trumpeting to sloth bear being lazy and a leopard perched on a tree, you might spot a whole lot of wildlife. Be sure to pack your binoculars and cameras. Unlike Mowgli, who had to live on treetops, you won't have to rough it out at the camp. Enjoy the campfire or watch a wildlife movie and unwind in the evenings. The accommodation ranges from log huts, tented cottages, suite or deluxe rooms. Attached bathrooms, gazebos, and hammocks are your creature comforts. The rooms start at INR 5,000 onwards and it is inclusive of all meals, jeep safari, guided nature walks, and forest entry charges.