For Lucknowi Chikan Sarees And Kurtas Check Out This Store Near Comm Street

At Kahkashan Lucknow Chikan Palace, that’s located on Ebrahim Sahib Street, you can browse through a wide selection of ethnic wear that showcases handmade Lucknowi Chikan work. They specialise in selling kurtas and sarees embroidered with the elegant Lucknowi style chikan work, that you got to check out. Kahkashan Lucknow Chikan Palace has been around for some time and they are the number one choice for shoppers looking to own a piece of chikan work in the city.

Most of the collection is for women. You can pick up sarees, kurtas, dupattas, and salwar sets in cotton, georgettes, and chiffons. We recommend that you stick with the cottons since they look the prettiest and have the most exquisite and detailed work. The sarees and kurtas come in a range of pastel colours and are worth the price. The price starts at around INR 680 for kurtas and over INR 1,000 for the sarees. The dupattas start at around INR 480 and go up to 1,500 and more (you should know that they have splendid work on them). So, if you want to dress up a plain kurta, this is the way to go.

On a budget? Don't worry! They also have machine-made chikan work that costs a whole lot less. Also, the store has a strict ‘no bargain’ policy but you could expect a discount if you buy a few pieces. The store also plenty for the men too. They have simple cotton kurtas with delicate work. If you’d like something more dressy, for a wedding perhaps, they’ll show you jazzier versions. Again, while you can’t expect throwaway prices, these are definitely better priced than other stores in the area. Kiddies too can get suited up in a salwar set or a tiny kurta here.