Set Style Goals On A Budget With Pretty Ethnic Wear Options From This Store

Running out of time to get a salwaar suit stitched for a special occasion? No worries. Just head to Kalakruti in Comm Street, buy the dress material and get the stitching (with lining) done, all within a couple of hours! We spotted exquisite dress materials (with dupattas) starting from INR 1,250 that will totally up your desi wardrobe.

Set across two floors, the shop is located right at the circle near Comm Street so it’s not hard to miss. On the ground floor, you will find kurtis, salwar suit sets and dress materials. They usually have some sort of offer, so keep your eyes peeled. We saw pretty everyday kurtis on sale for INR 499 and a steal deal offer on leggings, where you can get 8 for INR 999, that too in a variety of colours!

What really caught our eye, was their dress material collection. Some of our favourite pieces had intricate beading on delicate chiffon, georgettes with net bodice and cotton jacquard with beautiful embroidery. If you're looking something fancier like lehengas and gowns, head to the first floor. Starting from INR 4,000, you’ll find elegant pieces in a variety of fabrics with moderate to heavy embroidery work done on them, perfect to wear to a grand reception or sangeet.