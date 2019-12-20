Get Your Shaadi Game On With Sarees And Temple Jewellery From This Online Store

It’s wedding season, after all. Now’s the time to show off your carefully curated jewellery collection. And we’ve found just the brand for it, too. Kattam is a Kochi-based brand that specializes in temple, oxidized and kundan jewellery. Whether it’s earrings, nose pins, bangles or neckwear, they have the loveliest collection to make you stand out at any wedding you attend. Go for their dainty peacock necklace set or if you want something heavier, pick their chunky green gutapusalu choker set. Either way, it’s worth the investment for the big day.

Kattam also stocks up on handloom sarees. From plain Chettinad cotton sarees (starting from INR 850) to pure handloom sarees (upwards of INR 2,000), we love that they’ve got sarees to wear to all the in-between functions of a wedding. Plus, if you’re looking for something to gift to the newlyweds (or if you’re looking for party favours), they have cute things in store like jewellery boxes and palm leaf pouches.