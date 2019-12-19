Take Ethnic Elegance To Another Level With This Brand’s Handcrafted Jewellery

KO Jewellery ensures that all of its products are carefully handcrafted, checked for quality and comes with a guarantee of purity (92.5 stamped sterling silver!). The store is run by a family of jewellers from Karwar, who originally crafted gold jewellery and slowly transitioned to silver in the 90’s. Walk into their store (they have one in JP Nagar and another in Indiranagar) and check out their exquisite pieces displayed in large glass cabinets. The friendly staff will run you through their collection, and you can even ask for customisations in their jewellery or get a new custom-piece done.

We spotted elegant jhumkas starting from INR 1,600 and cute toe rings that will only set you back by INR 650. If you’re looking to go all out though, check out their bridal collections. A blend of unconventional and traditional, their range features peacock motif jewellery, navaratna, pearl and temple jewellery that will surely make a statement. Add details to your ethnic outfit with their hair ornaments like maang tikas and hair pins. They even sell gifts, so you can give your loved ones sterling silver brooches, cufflinks and photo frames.

If you don’t live in Bangalore, don't worry. They have an online store and take orders on Instagram too. Plus, there’s free shipping within India (and free shipping abroad, if the price is above INR 25,000). You can order custom pieces online - just make sure to mail them a picture of the design you have in mind!