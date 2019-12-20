Cream Buns, Chiffon Cake And Milk Bread From A Little Korean Bakery In Kammanahalli

There were numerous things to choose from, and while some looked more appetising than others, we decided to go out of our comfort zone a little! We picked up a green bean bun, a ‘swan’ cake {chocolate with more chocolate in it}, a raisin bun, a chiffon sponge cake and a cream bun. Mr. Gadget even threw in a free loaf of milk bread for us, warm and fresh out the oven!

The green bean bun was probably the weirdest thing we picked up — although soft and tasty, the green bean was definitely a new flavour for us, and not everyone was a fan. We loved the chocolate cake; we threw it in the microwave to melt the chocolate chips a bit and gobbled it right up. The chiffon cake was insane — the texture was soft and fluffy, and it was just the right amount of sweet. The raisin bun was a little dry and a bit lacking on the raisin front. The cream bun was the sweetest item, and was filled with cake cream and vegetable cream. Strange, but so good! The loaf of bread was an office favourite, thanks to the soft and slightly sweet flavour, and made for a great Nutella sandwich.