No Hassle Tassle: Add A Twist To Your Saree With Ready-To-Stitch Tassels From Here

Love sarees and want to do up your day look? Try adding some silk tassel details from Krishne to your old nine yards. Even if your saree is in an understated colour like grey, if you pair it with pink tassels along the border, and wear a matching blouse in hues of pink and orange, it adds that much-needed pop of colour to the look.

Krishne's collection includes traditional kuchu, crochet patterns and designer saree tassels. Each piece is carefully handcrafted by the women they have trained, and there are over 100 patterns to choose from (talk about variety!). Prices range from INR 400 to INR 5,000 depending on the detailing. To place an order, you can either choose from their Facebook or Pinterest collection and DM them, or go to the store and select from what they have there. With the latter option, you can get the stitching done at the store itself.

If you're not from Bangalore or are in a hurry, go for their ready-to-stitch designs that are handcrafted on lace to match your pallu. It's easy enough to do the stitching by yourself, but you can also get a local tailor to do it in less than 10 minutes. They also conduct tassel-making workshops at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.