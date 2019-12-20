Catch The Sunset, Watch Dancing Fountains And Eat Sea Food At This Majestic Dam Near Mysore

No trip to Mysore is complete with a stopover at the majestic Krishna Raja Sagara Dam or KRS Dam in Mandya. It's an architectural marvel and the drive down to the dam itself is scenic. KRS Dam is located about 140-odd kilometres from Bangalore, which means it's almost a three and a half journey. Once you hit the dam, you will see that the main entrance to the dam is closed to the public. But there's a side road and parking right next to it. Park your vehicle there and make your way to the side of the dam.

The entire side is fenced off, but you'll see some people either climbing the fence or squeezing themselves through a tiny gap in the fence to get an undisturbed view. While we highly do not recommend this, the view is unparalleled. Especially when the crest gates are open and the water is gushing down powerfully creating a waterfall-like effect. The sunset from here is definitely worth watching. With the sun behind the dam, it makes for a pretty amazing wallpaper.



Once you're done gawking at the dam, drive down to Brindavan Gardens which is at the bottom of the dam. Outside the garden, there's plenty of parking and before you make your way into the ornamental gardens, check out the street food stalls that sell seafood and street snacks. Inside the garden you can marvel at the various floral display, go boating, and also watch the dancing fountains.

