Bamboo Banks To Buddhism: Explore Kushalnagar, The Other Side Of Coorg

Started by His Holiness Pema Norbu Rinpoche with the blessing of His Holiness Dalai Lama, the monastery follows the principles of Tibetan Buddhism. Apart from being the home to over 5,000 monks and nuns, the temple complex is a sight to see. Done up in typical Tibetan architecture and style, the pagodas, gold and red paint, tiered gates and Zen gardens will really make you gawk. Shutterbugs can go wild with the sun dancing on the gold roof. Inside the Golden Temple, we find it so peaceful we forget our cameras. In fact, it’s almost intimidatingly beautiful to walk into a massive hall, the din of monks chanting, and look up to three stunning gold statues — Padmasmbhava, the Buddha and Amitayus.

#LBBTip: Don’t try and get a picture with monks and nuns when they’re in prayer. And certainly don’t talk in the silent areas.