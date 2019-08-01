A Pottery Studio To Cafe, This Popular Cultural Spot Has New Space And It's Amaze

Lahe Lahe Santhe retains all the goodness of Lahe Lahe that you must be all too familiar with along with adding freshness and creating a space for strangers to become friends. An extension of the community and cultural space above, Santhe houses a cafe, pottery studio, retail outlet, DIY corner, and a resting room all under its roof. The cafe serves an interesting mix of vegetarian (eggs are on the menu too) munchies like french fries, cheese balls, potato wedges, salads, sandwiches, Maggi and omelettes. Basically bites that will keep the conversation or your board game session going.

The whole space has a very community space vibe going around with low floor community tables and cosy corners. You could just pop in to work out or when you need to catch up on some reading. Or you could keep track of their social media channels and attend their many workshops, events such as poetry reading on Tuesdays, music jams on Wednesdays and classes that happen often. The retail outlet stocks up on indie merchandise like accessories, stationery, skin and body care products, and home decor. Browse around and you will find notebooks, coasters, and containers all either designed in-house or from indie artisans. Look out for organic chapsticks and body cream too!