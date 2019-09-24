Lakes Of Bangalore You Must Visit Before They Disappear

Aren’t we lucky to be living in a city that boasts of so many lakes. But with modernisation and commercialisation (think giant gated communities and steel and chrome tech parks that are busy burying lakes forever), the number of lakes in Bangalore have dwindled to just about a few. While the lakes at Ulsoor, Lalbagh and Sankey Tank (actually a tank) at Sadashivnagar, get a lot of good press and attention, it is some of the lesser known but equally beautiful lakes in the city that are worth a visit. So take our advice, put on your walking shoes or take your bicycle and don’t forget your binoculars (for a spot of bird watching) at some of the still lively lakes of Bangalore. And if you take an extra liking to any of them, feel free to join one of the civic groups that works towards its preservation for posterity.