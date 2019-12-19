This Brand Will Add A Pop Of Colour To Your Home With Handcrafted, Traditional Tableware And Kitchen Essentials

Want to add colour and desi cool to your home? Then, Lattu is worth giving a try. An online brand (that operates out of Bangalore too), Lattu works with artisans in Varanasi to create products of daily use that are embellished with handcrafted wooden accents that are painted with ethnic flourishes. We love that they are reinventing an age old tradition for the modern day!

For the kitchen, you can pick up compact, jar storage offerings that are topped with little, handpainted wooden figurines. You can get cutlery sets with colourful, wooden handles and also ladles. They also have elaborately painted cake stands complete with cake cutters and servers. When you have guests over, you can impress them with the vibrant serving trays, plates with imprinted with parrots, and glasses. They also have pen stands and file binders for your desk. Apart from these, they also stock woven baskets and storage boxes. You can pick up Lattu’s products at Studio Orenda. They are also regulars at pop up and flea markets in the city.

