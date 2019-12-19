Stock Up On Genuine Leather Jackets And Biker Boots, All For A Steal At This Outlet

When shopping for leather goods, you really need to get a feel for it and online stores just don’t cut it. Head on down to Leather Codes in HSR Layout and let your gut guide you. If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of leather, is jackets, you’re in luck. The range, although limited, comes in classic and modern styles, and the finish is all you’d expect it to be. In a spectrum of understated colours, the jackets fit snugly, and the texture is smooth to the touch. Priced modestly (you can score one for INR 3,500), a jacket from here is a real steal.

Ok then. Now that your outerwear issue is sorted, how about a pair of boots to go with that brand new jacket? Take your pick from the rugged biker style to trendy Chelsea boots. Boots not your style? Then pick up casual loafers and moccasins, leather trainers or even a pair of Oxfords for work. You should also check out the backpacks and laptop bags they’ve got for sale. They come at bargain rates.

If you’re looking to do a total leather overhaul of your personal effects, take a peek at the range of accessories in store. There’s belts, iPad cases, laptop sleeves, purses, wallets, keychains and a bunch of other odds and ends. There are even leather coasters on offer. Just so you know, it’s not all just black and brown — the accessories come in a gamut of tasteful colours, so you’re free to mix and match to your liking.

