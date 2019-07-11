Koramangala Peeps, Get Your Hands On Leather Jackets To Footwear From This Store

If you are living in Koramangala and want to avoid the trip to anywhere else in Bangalore for some quality leather products, then you need to head to Leather Kraft in 6th Block Koramangala. The store's located in the same building as RIG E-Sports in the basement, and it's a well-stocked, brightly lit store that stocks up on all things leather.

The leather jackets and accessories are what caught our eye -- mainly for their range and designs. You'll find bomber, biker, and racer jackets in all shades of brown. None of them are customisable however, but you do get different sizes. Accessories and footwear include belts, wallets, formal shoes and boots. Not the trekking boots, but those cool biker boots with massive soles that can crush someone's foot to a pulp.

