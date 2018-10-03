Hit Up This Basement Leather Store For Formal Shoes And Flamboyant Jackets

Jayanagar seems to be thriving when it comes to leather retailers, and Leatherkart.Online is one of the establishments adding to that list. The name is a bit deceiving as they don’t actually have a website (unless it’s an elaborate exercise of irony at our expense), but they do sell a range of leather products and accessories. Their biggest seller is shoes -- designed and produced in house, you’ll find everything from sneakers and loafers to bejewelled boots all made from leather. Slides, sandals, and formal office shoes for men and women complete the collection. The formals come in standard shiny finish, or like the soft and suede like finish of moccasins (which you do get, sans the fur lining).

Their collection of leather jackets caught our attention for how flamboyant they managed to look despite being a sober shade of brown for both men and women. Embellishments, extra panels, and tassels evocative of Indiana Jones movies (they have matching hats if you’re interested), they have it all, along with ones in bring colours like blue and Paris Hilton pink starting at INR 3000. The jackets can be custom made if you have a design in mind.

Bags are big selles too with totes, laptop bags (and skins), compact handbags, wallets, and mini-backpacks starting at INR 350 available in blacks, browns, other bright colours (blues, red, pink, and orange, if you were wondering). Belts and bobs and bits (hats, watches, coasters, notebooks, and the like embellished with leather) are also available, but unless something (other than the belts of course) jumps at you and catches your attention, we suggest that you stick to their bigger offerings.