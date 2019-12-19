This Climbing Station In Vasanth Nagar Is Great For Sports Junkies

Let’s Play is a company that focuses on propagating indoor and outdoor climbing and the culture across India. One of the most active communities of passionate and professional climbers in India, the folks here also host events related to outdoor adventure. The climbing gym is a great space for people to pick up a hobby after work and spend quality time with yourself. Get your leg and arm strength in by using your own bodyweight to climb upwards.

If you’re recovering from an injury and feel restricted by your body, the folks running the gym are also physiotherapists and will be able to guide you to climb. You can pick up climbing shoes at the gym along with gear. Choose to sign up for training sessions on a monthly basis in case you want to take up climbing seriously. With the climbing station located in Vasanth Nagar (very close to Alliance Francaise De Bangalore), it’s centrally located and costs INR 300 for a day pass!