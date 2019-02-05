This Place Is Going To Woo You With Their Delicious Dishes!

Levitate is already popular in Bangalore for all the right reasons. From it's spectacular decor to its drool-worthy worthy food, this place is on point in all areas. They have an in-house brewery and their drinks and food menu is extremely vast. It's famous for its brews and lip-smacking food. The Tandoori Bharwan Mushroom, Broccoli 65, and Jalapeno Cheese Ball is absolutely delicious! You'll find innovative dishes like Rava Upma Cheese Ball, Vietnamese Loaded Fries, Tikka ball and many more. The pizza is something that you should definitely try. It's perfect and the Farmer's Grilled Veggies was my favourite. I have to mention their Special Levitate Cake which was the highlight. This cake is amazing. It's Instagram-worthy and it not only looks great but it tastes like heaven! The servers were warm and polite, very efficient and prompt. Everything is reasonably priced and is certainly value for money. Overall, it's a lovely place that definitely needs a visit.