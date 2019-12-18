Jayanagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jayanagar

Food Stores
image - Namdhari's Fresh
Food Stores

Namdhari's Fresh

Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Satvikk Speciality Foods
Food Stores

Satvikk Speciality Foods

Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Aurovika
Food Stores

Aurovika

This Organic Lifestyle Store In Jayanagar Will Cleanse You Inside-Out
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Phalada Pure & Sure
Food Stores

Phalada Pure & Sure

Organic Foodies, This Popular Brand Has Opened A Store That Doubles Up As A Cafe
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Grower's Lane
Food Stores

Grower's Lane

Find Quinoa And Activated Charcoal For That Mid Year Health Plan In Jayanagar!
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Anemane Organics
Food Stores

Anemane Organics

Coffee From Meghalaya Or Cruelty Free Lipstick: This Little Store In Jayanagar Is Doing It Right
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Ausum Tea
Food Stores

Ausum Tea

After 8 Or The Smell of Rain: These Tea Blends Are Perfect Even As Cocktails
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Buffalo Back
Food Stores

Buffalo Back

Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Shenoy Stores
Food Stores

Shenoy Stores

Load Up Your Pantry With Mini Samosas And Aloo Ginger Chips From This Iconic Jayanagar Store
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Curemonte Cheese
Food Stores

Curemonte Cheese

Ditch The Imported Types And Pick From Curemonte’s Range Of Artisan Cheeses
Jayanagar
Food Stores
image - Sambar Stories
Food Stores

Sambar Stories

Got Idli On Your Mind? Buy Sambar Powder And Chutney Pudi To Go With It From Here
JP Nagar
Food Stores
image - Vaagai
Food Stores

Vaagai

Stay Wholesome and Healthy With These Cold Pressed Oils From Vaagai
BTM layout
Food Stores
image - The Organic World
Food Stores

The Organic World

Bamboo Toothbrushes To Jeans, This JP Nagar Store Is Taking An All Natural Route
JP Nagar
Pan
image - Hello Paanwala
Pan

Hello Paanwala

This Popular Koramangala Paanwala Offers Unique Paan Flavours and Plenty Of Drama Too
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - New Mangalore Store
Food Stores

New Mangalore Store

We Found Samosas That Sell Out Before 2PM Everyday
JP Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - WhollyPita
Fast Food Restaurants

WhollyPita

This New Koramangala Place Is Giving A Sexy Makeover To The Humble Pita Breads
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Arogya Organic
Food Stores

Arogya Organic

Load Up On Sustainably Sourced Groceries And Snacks At This Organic Grocery Chain
JP Nagar
Food Stores
image - Saptham
Food Stores

Saptham

A Place For Finest & Healthy Oil And Honey
Banashankari
Food Stores
image - Coorg Coffee Works
Food Stores

Coorg Coffee Works

Buy Organic Coorg Tea And Coffee By The Kilo At This Coffee Shop in BDA Koramangala
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Godrej Nature's Basket
Food Stores

Godrej Nature's Basket

#Under999: Gourmet Grocery Shopping At Godrej Nature's Basket
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - Srinivasa Stores
Food Stores

Srinivasa Stores

Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hari Super Sandwich
Fast Food Restaurants

Hari Super Sandwich

Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Food Stores
image - Teabox
Food Stores

Teabox

Varie-tea Is The Spice Of Life: Kempegowda International Airport Has An Experiential Tea Centre
Koramangala
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Pepper And Pekoe
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Pepper And Pekoe

Chai, Cookies And Chatter At Koramangala's Pepper and Pekoe
Koramangala
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan
Fast Food Restaurants

Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan

Challenge Accepted? At Just INR 49 Have Unlimited Pani Puris At This Banashankari Joint
Banashankari
Food Stores
image - 10 Cuts Of Cheese
Food Stores

10 Cuts Of Cheese

Gouda, Bocconcini Or Burrata: Get All Kinds Of Gourmet Cheese And Pairings From This Store
Koramangala
Food Stores
image - 10 Cuts Of Cheese
Food Stores

10 Cuts Of Cheese

Gouda, Bocconcini Or Burrata: Get All Kinds Of Gourmet Cheese And Pairings From This Store
Koramangala
Meat Shops
image - Meisterwurst
Meat Shops

Meisterwurst

Sausages, Chorizos & Black Forest Ham: This Deli In HSR Is Pork Paradise
HSR
Food Stores
image - Paaramparya
Food Stores

Paaramparya

Let'S Go Back To Our Paaramparya, Where It All Started - Healthy, Organic, And Package Free.
HSR
Casual Dining
image - The Moo Point
Casual Dining

The Moo Point

Their Sandwiches and Burgers will make you go Moo in Appreciation
Ashok Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Jayanagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE