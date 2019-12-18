Explore
Jayanagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jayanagar
Namdhari's Fresh
Namdhari's Has A New Outlet Where You Can Restock Your Fridge, And Refuel Your Tummy
Jayanagar
Satvikk Speciality Foods
Love The Satvik Lifestyle? This Store In Jayanagar Has Got You Sorted!
Jayanagar
Aurovika
This Organic Lifestyle Store In Jayanagar Will Cleanse You Inside-Out
Jayanagar
Phalada Pure & Sure
Organic Foodies, This Popular Brand Has Opened A Store That Doubles Up As A Cafe
Jayanagar
Grower's Lane
Find Quinoa And Activated Charcoal For That Mid Year Health Plan In Jayanagar!
Jayanagar
Anemane Organics
Coffee From Meghalaya Or Cruelty Free Lipstick: This Little Store In Jayanagar Is Doing It Right
Jayanagar
Ausum Tea
After 8 Or The Smell of Rain: These Tea Blends Are Perfect Even As Cocktails
Jayanagar
Buffalo Back
Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability
Jayanagar
Shenoy Stores
Load Up Your Pantry With Mini Samosas And Aloo Ginger Chips From This Iconic Jayanagar Store
Jayanagar
Curemonte Cheese
Ditch The Imported Types And Pick From Curemonte’s Range Of Artisan Cheeses
Jayanagar
Sambar Stories
Got Idli On Your Mind? Buy Sambar Powder And Chutney Pudi To Go With It From Here
JP Nagar
Vaagai
Stay Wholesome and Healthy With These Cold Pressed Oils From Vaagai
BTM layout
The Organic World
Bamboo Toothbrushes To Jeans, This JP Nagar Store Is Taking An All Natural Route
JP Nagar
Hello Paanwala
This Popular Koramangala Paanwala Offers Unique Paan Flavours and Plenty Of Drama Too
Koramangala
New Mangalore Store
We Found Samosas That Sell Out Before 2PM Everyday
JP Nagar
WhollyPita
This New Koramangala Place Is Giving A Sexy Makeover To The Humble Pita Breads
Koramangala
Arogya Organic
Load Up On Sustainably Sourced Groceries And Snacks At This Organic Grocery Chain
JP Nagar
Saptham
A Place For Finest & Healthy Oil And Honey
Banashankari
Coorg Coffee Works
Buy Organic Coorg Tea And Coffee By The Kilo At This Coffee Shop in BDA Koramangala
Koramangala
Godrej Nature's Basket
#Under999: Gourmet Grocery Shopping At Godrej Nature's Basket
Koramangala
Srinivasa Stores
Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Hari Super Sandwich
Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Teabox
Varie-tea Is The Spice Of Life: Kempegowda International Airport Has An Experiential Tea Centre
Koramangala
Pepper And Pekoe
Chai, Cookies And Chatter At Koramangala's Pepper and Pekoe
Koramangala
Bangalore Agarwal Bhavan
Challenge Accepted? At Just INR 49 Have Unlimited Pani Puris At This Banashankari Joint
Banashankari
10 Cuts Of Cheese
Gouda, Bocconcini Or Burrata: Get All Kinds Of Gourmet Cheese And Pairings From This Store
Koramangala
10 Cuts Of Cheese
Gouda, Bocconcini Or Burrata: Get All Kinds Of Gourmet Cheese And Pairings From This Store
Koramangala
Meisterwurst
Sausages, Chorizos & Black Forest Ham: This Deli In HSR Is Pork Paradise
HSR
Paaramparya
Let'S Go Back To Our Paaramparya, Where It All Started - Healthy, Organic, And Package Free.
HSR
The Moo Point
Their Sandwiches and Burgers will make you go Moo in Appreciation
Ashok Nagar
