RMV 2nd Stage

Cafes
image - Mr.Goofy's
Cafes

Mr.Goofy's

A Themed Cafe With Amazing Art Work? Drop By Mr. Goofy's
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
image - Ayush Fashions
Clothing Stores

Ayush Fashions

New BEL Road Peeps, Bookmark This Store That Sells Everyday Ethnic Wear
RMV 2nd Stage
Boutiques
image - Trishi Design
Boutiques

Trishi Design

Shop Funky Jewellery & Ethnic Dresses At This Boutique On New BEL Road
RMV 2nd Stage
Yoga Studios
image - Sarva
Yoga Studios

Sarva

Nama-Slay With This Chain Of Yoga Studios Across The City
RMV 2nd Stage
Home Décor Stores
image - Uru India
Home Décor Stores

Uru India

Gift Your Loved One Indian Kitsch For Home(s) Away From Home!
RMV 2nd Stage
Classes & Workshops
image - Oriri Studio
Classes & Workshops

Oriri Studio

Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Libraries
image - Government Library
Libraries

Government Library

Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Accessories
image - Pink Lemon Accessories
Accessories

Pink Lemon Accessories

Hair Bows To Lace Chokers, We Found Pretty Trinkets From This Store Under INR 700
RMV 2nd Stage
Music & Dance Academies
image - Artshaala Fine Arts Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Artshaala Fine Arts Studio

Bring Out Your Artistic Side With This Artshaala In RMV 2nd Stage
RMV 2nd Stage
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Other
image - Chocobles
Other

Chocobles

Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Clothing Stores
image - The Pink Moon
Clothing Stores

The Pink Moon

Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Sweet Shops
image - Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Sweet Shops

Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets

Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kusum Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Kusum Rolls

Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Trance Retail
Home Décor Stores

Trance Retail

Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
Gift Shops
image - Happy Petals
Gift Shops

Happy Petals

Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Boutiques
image - Anutham
Boutiques

Anutham

Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Sholay - The Barbeque
Casual Dining

Sholay - The Barbeque

We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Cafes

D'7 Feast Resto Cafe

Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Furniture Stores
image - Karpntree
Furniture Stores

Karpntree

Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Simply South
Casual Dining

Simply South

Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Pet Stores
image - Bel Pet Zone
Pet Stores

Bel Pet Zone

Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Messy Eats
Dessert Parlours

Messy Eats

New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Prana Organic Restaurant
Cafes

Prana Organic Restaurant

New BEL Road Peeps, Increase Your Prana By Hanging At This Organic Cafe
Mathikere
Salons
image - Nailbox
Salons

Nailbox

Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Burp
Cafes

Burp

Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Shoe Stores
image - Shoe Stopy
Shoe Stores

Shoe Stopy

Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Patville Patisserie
Dessert Parlours

Patville Patisserie

This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Clothing Stores
image - Prathiksha Design House
Clothing Stores

Prathiksha Design House

Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Pubs
image - 1522 - The Pub
Pubs

1522 - The Pub

Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!
Mathikere
