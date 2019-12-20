Explore
RMV 2nd Stage
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
NGOs
Salons
Gardening Stores
Cafes
Cafes
Mr.Goofy's
A Themed Cafe With Amazing Art Work? Drop By Mr. Goofy's
RMV 2nd Stage
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ayush Fashions
New BEL Road Peeps, Bookmark This Store That Sells Everyday Ethnic Wear
RMV 2nd Stage
Boutiques
Boutiques
Trishi Design
Shop Funky Jewellery & Ethnic Dresses At This Boutique On New BEL Road
RMV 2nd Stage
Yoga Studios
Yoga Studios
Sarva
Nama-Slay With This Chain Of Yoga Studios Across The City
RMV 2nd Stage
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Uru India
Gift Your Loved One Indian Kitsch For Home(s) Away From Home!
RMV 2nd Stage
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Oriri Studio
Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Libraries
Libraries
Government Library
Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Accessories
Accessories
Pink Lemon Accessories
Hair Bows To Lace Chokers, We Found Pretty Trinkets From This Store Under INR 700
RMV 2nd Stage
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Artshaala Fine Arts Studio
Bring Out Your Artistic Side With This Artshaala In RMV 2nd Stage
RMV 2nd Stage
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Itsy Bitsy
Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Other
Other
Chocobles
Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Pink Moon
Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kusum Rolls
Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Trance Retail
Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Happy Petals
Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Boutiques
Boutiques
Anutham
Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sholay - The Barbeque
We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Karpntree
Cycle Stand Tables To Bar Drums: Head Here For Quirky, Antique-Style Furniture
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Simply South
Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Bel Pet Zone
Dog Brushes, Treats And Toys: Treat Your Pets To Pawsome Stuff From This Store
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Messy Eats
New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Prana Organic Restaurant
New BEL Road Peeps, Increase Your Prana By Hanging At This Organic Cafe
Mathikere
Salons
Salons
Nailbox
Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Cafes
Cafes
Burp
Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stopy
Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Patville Patisserie
This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prathiksha Design House
Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Pubs
Pubs
1522 - The Pub
Weekend Plans? This Bar Serves Amazing Drinks & Yum Food!
Mathikere
