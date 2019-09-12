Paint The Town Rainbow As You Indulge In Some Retail Art Therapy

With close to 500 brands from across the world, Artzo India is home to over 5000 art and craft products. Artzo India is a part of The Art Materials Store, opposite Chitrakala Parishath. It is a family owned business and Artzo India is the brainchild of a lovely couple: Prithvi and Sanjana Shah.

From basic pencils to easels and spray paints, you can find any material that you'd require to create your artistic masterpiece. The prices start from as low as INR 30 and go up to over a lakh. Artzo India is also online and you can shop for art supplies with just a click (well, more than just one click). Their delivery is worth appreciating as they deliver within 3 hours within Bangalore and have shipping across India.

oo lazy to travel till BEL road as you live on the other side of the city? Worry not! You can also Dunzo the required art materials from Artzo. They also host events and art workshops for kids and adults. Keep an eye on their events section for updates.

