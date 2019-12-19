GoT To X-Men: Score Cool Graphic Tees And Posters From Here For Under INR 380

Are you a pop culture enthu cutlet who owns a stack of tees and can go on living wearing one quirky one-liner on your tee after another? If you're nodding yes, then you should probably save this post. From graphic band tees to ones with funny slogans, Mad U stocks up on the coolest t-shirts at super-affordable prices. We spotted iconic t-shirts featuring characters from all our favourite movies and TV shows like Rick And Morty, Breaking Bad, X-Men and Minions. You’ll also find great band t-shirts: from ACDC and Queen to Rolling Stones, these tees will remind you of the good ole days of rock music. The best part? They’re all super affordable -- right now there are offers going on where you can buy 3 for INR 999, or get a surprise gift with every buy (we're just waiting for salary day to make use of these). You'll also find A3-size posters to deck up your room.