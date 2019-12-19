Strut About In Quality Supima Cotton T-Shirts From This Simple Brand

No need to find a city with Uniqlo for your next holiday just so you can get their supima cotton tees. Why? Because good old India, with her innovative and cool people have their own brand, March Tee, which does exactly that...in nicer colours! Started by Puja, Abhay, Sukh and Ashish, creative and communication experts who needed proper t-shirts that could look good, and not go out of shape the instant they hit the water. After research and fine-tuning, they came up with the formula for these pre-shrunk Supima cotton t-shirts, and you can officially buy them in four colours at a time.

Not more, not less. A sleek website, with no fluff, will show you the four colours available at the time, and you can go forth and pick you favourite. Lads, currently they've got Forest Green, Mineral Grey, Pure White and Classic Black. Ladies, check out the beautiful Coral Red and the peach-ish Eden Rose in addition to white and black. Prices at INR 1,500, we've already forgotten our old bulky cotton tops/tees.

