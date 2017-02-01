Mousakka And Feta Pies, From Greece With Love, At Marzipan Cafe And Bakery

But we need to talk about dessert! We tried an outstanding Bundt Cake with a cinnamon swirl in the middle and a layer of old fashioned coffee-laced icing on top. It went rather well with our cappucinos, but the Chocolate Mud Pie with its gooey, fudgy, messy and Belgian bittersweet chocolate goodness made us literally want to kiss the pastry chef’s hands. The desserts at Cafe Marzipan changes daily so you might have to call them in advance to find out when the Mud Pie might make an appearance again. Because you simply must visit just for this dessert.