Masterclass At The Culinary Studio

The Culinary Studio at Hilton Bangalore offers a Masterclass on every last Saturday of the month. The participants got to perfect their pasta making skills under the guidance of Chef Anand. From kneading the dough to making the sauce, we fid it all. The hands-on session helps to learn the subtle nuances of each cuisine. It was a fun-filled session with fellow enthusiasts. To be able to get the perfect shape of ravioli - tortellini was an exciting experience. Spinach and Ricotta stuffed ravioli in Pomodoro sauce tasted heavenly. Looking forward to the Thai Masterclass on last Saturday of September. When: Last Saturday of every month Reserve your slots now!