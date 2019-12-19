Bright Colours, Heavy Work, Bold Prints, This Designer Brand Blings It On!

For exclusive, elaborate ethnic wear that could work well for the festive or wedding season (not sure if we’re annoyed or excited that they happen to overlap), Mayeeka has some on trend, yet exclusive designs (all Insta-worthy of course) that’ll have you believing in clothes over bros! Roughly translated to mean ‘bride’s home’ in Hindi, the Jayanagar store aims to provide any woman attending a wedding with that perfect outfit to make you feel like a princess no matter which side of the (wedding) stage you're on.

Sarees, anarkalis, ghagras, elaborate kurta sets, Indian and Indo-Western gowns, they have them all with heavy and intricate work while still looking tasteful. They don’t shy away from loud colours, bold prints, and definitely know how to bling it on! Should you want something slightly subtle, they do have outfits in pastels with delicate prints, filigree bordered outfits (that are otherwise plain) in all their collections. Their Indo-Western collection(s) include gowns, dhoti pants (cigarette pants, palazzos, and trousers among others), jackets, and designer blouses in contemporary cuts (that can be worn as crop tops) to mix and match with their A-line skirts stood out for us practical folks who enjoy wearing a piece of clothing in more than one way.

While they have complete sets of bridal (or just something grand for all of you wanting to bring out some drama) outfits, and semi-stitched anarkalis, gowns, and ghagras, they also have something for people looking to add to their aesthetic. Choose from their readymade brocade blouses, Banarasi dupattas, or long silk skirts to complete your look! And if you're looking for something more suitable for daily wear, check out their collection of kurtas in kalamkari , batik, and even a few bandhini prints or their silk double toned dresses that can function as a 9 to 5 option too.