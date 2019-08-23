Single Screens To Multiplexes, Cinemas In Bangalore To Bookmark For Movie Nights

Want to take your movie spree up a notch? Look no further than PVR‘s multiplexes. From the one at Forum Mall (Koramangala) to the swanky new one at VR Bengaluru (3D is ace), a movie here is quite an experience. Apart from the cool IMAX, their Director’s Rare screenings of alternate or independent movies, and Gold Class seatings (with private screenings, too) for the particularly indulgent movie-goers are other features to look out for. Their morning shows are perfect if you really don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket.