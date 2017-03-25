The lessons happen on the main Mahabalipuram beach where you are surrounded by the breathtaking Shore Temple. You can either opt for private lessons {INR 1,300 per session} or if you are looking to save a buck — you can sign up as a group. If there are more than four people in your group, you can sign up for a tutorial as low as INR 900. Most of the sessions last for about 90 minutes and the fee covers the equipment and the gear.

Looking to go pro {of sorts}? They have a five-day course that will set you back by about INR 5,000. If you already possess skills, then you can simply rent out boards from here and head over to meet the waves.