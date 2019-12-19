This Iconic Store On Comm Street Has Been Customising Suits And Sherwanis For Over 40 Years

If Barney Stinson lived in Bangalore, we are convinced that he’d make his suits at Murako Clothiers & Outfitters – Textiles & Tailoring. Existing, and making the perfect fit of suits and menswear, this store off Commercial Street, was ruling the roost well before the days of the Prestiges and the Manyavars of the current world. And still does if we can be so bold as to say so! Paying attention to the most minute details such as the embroidery on your collar when it comes to Indian wear, and the kind of cufflinks you’re planning to wear with the blazer or coat, they’ll really make you look spiffy, men. While they do have suit material, you’re welcome to buy your own and give it to them to stitch. No delivery is made without a trial first. So the ‘Master’ will not make the final stitching until he’s tucked in the most minute millimetre to conform to your body.

What is most interesting about this place though is that they’re possibly the only place in the city that really understands the difference between the achkan and the sherwani – it’s all in the length and fabric, we’re told. We trooped off with one of the crew’s fathers to get decked out in a suit and achkan, and he was thrilled. Looking dapper in a brocade achkan with gold work, and giving Don Draper a run for his money in his navy blue ‘classic-collared, angle-cut cuffs, and peak lapel’ suit coat, this Dad was pleased. You’ll also have to make sure you know exactly what kind of collar you want or get told off for it. But then the staff will gladly draw them out for you, and if you’re lucky give you a sample to try on to see what looks best on your stature. They also do lovely bandhgalas, kurtas and three-piece suits if you’re getting set for a wedding.

