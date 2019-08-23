Glitter Box has expert nail art technicians and the studio looks so cool. The theme of the studio is pink and they have designed it very aesthetically. The nail art technicians are experienced and will do any and every nail art you show them. I got my nails done before going on a vacation and this is what I got. I loved the service. They keep having offers once in a while and it’s worth your time and money.
Glitterbox Nail Studio Is Where You Need To Be To Pamper Your Nails!
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
