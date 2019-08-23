Glitterbox Nail Studio Is Where You Need To Be To Pamper Your Nails!

img-gallery-featured
Cosmetics Stores

Glitter Box

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1

368, 1st Floor, 20th Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Glitter Box has expert nail art technicians and the studio looks so cool. The theme of the studio is pink and they have designed it very aesthetically. The nail art technicians are experienced and will do any and every nail art you show them. I got my nails done before going on a vacation and this is what I got. I loved the service. They keep having offers once in a while and it’s worth your time and money.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cosmetics Stores

Glitter Box

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1

368, 1st Floor, 20th Main Road, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default