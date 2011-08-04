Be It Your Trousseau Or Everyday Wear, Saree Shopping Is Incomplete Without Hitting Up This Store

Whether you love sarees or not, Nalli Silks is almost everyone's go-to store for everything sarees and fabrics. Started way back in 1923, this store is synonymous with quality and is a legacy in the textile industry. With stores in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Coimbatore, Singapore, Canada, and the USA among others, the almost century-year-old brand is every women's best friend. From eloquent silk sarees to comfortable cotton, find everything under one roof. Stock up on Mysore silk sarees, Kerala kasvu sarees, elegant chanderis, maheshwari silks, and block-printed cotton sarees from Nalli Silks. If silks and handlooms aren't quite your thing, you can hoard up on flowy georgettes, chiffons, and crepes in different prints ranging from traditional prints to digital prints here. Find sarees with mukeshi embroidery, kantha work, mirror work, and cross-stitch embroidery to add to your wardrobe.

If you are getting married, you are in for a complete treat. They have a section dedicated to wedding sarees catering to every budget. One visit to Nalli Silks will sort out the wedding shopping for the bride and her family. Apart from sarees, they also stock up on fabrics like benarasi silks, raw silk (pure and semi), nets, embellished fabrics, tissue fabric of different kinds and even block printed cotton that you can use for blouses or any outfit of your choice. The staff at Nalli are quite helpful and will make sure you get exactly or even close to what you are looking for. They also sell pattu-pavadai (langa-davani) sets, dupattas, readymade kurtas, and blouses. Nalli Silks has about four outlets in Bangalore, so hit up the closest one and update your wardrobe.