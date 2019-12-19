For backpackers and budget travellers, Gokarna has always been a less glamorous but equally gorgeous alternative to Goa. It’s also less crowded and easier on the pocket. So, if you plan to explore the seaside retreat’s beaches any time soon, then, Namaste Cafe is ideal to set up base.

Located on Om Beach, the place is a short drive from Gokarna’s main town area {you can easily get an auto ride from the bus station or the town itself}. Namaste Cafe is at one end of Om Beach and is made up of a series of mud-brown cottages that are built on a slope by the beach. What they have on offer are basic, compact rooms with the bare minimum {beds, dresser and a clean bathroom}. If you are the kind of traveller who needs little else than a clean bed to sleep on while on the road, then, Namaste Cafe is perfect for you.

While Namaste Cafe is in no way a luxury retreat, it sure is popular with tourists. So, make sure you have your reservations in place at least a month before your actual travel date {especially during the cooler months}.