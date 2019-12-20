This Farmhouse In Mysore, Is A Party Pad For Both Friends And Family

If you are tired of big city life, and need a detox from all the chaos, then hit the open road and head to Chamundi Hills in Mysore. Nandanavana is a quaint farm stay in the hills and offers plenty of fresh air and makes for a perfect drive to get there. The farm house is a spacious farm house with three bedrooms, and can accommodate upto eight people. With a huge outdoor space, mini-conference room, gym and table tennis, Nandanavana has weekend escape written all over it. Also, within close reach is Mysore’s sights and sounds, whether you want to laze around or explore the city, you have plenty to do. The farm stay is a traditional bungalow with stately pillars and a large verandah. The interiors are elegant with paintings of royalty, antique artefacts and tasteful furniture.

Expect all modern luxuries such as air conditioning, a private gym, tennis court and even a washing machine, just incase. The homestay is located amidst vast stretches of greenery which is perfect for outdoor activities and evening campfire scenes.