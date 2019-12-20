This homestay is located near Chamundi Hills within close proximity to Mysore, and is perfect for big groups looking for a quick getaway from the city.
This Farmhouse In Mysore, Is A Party Pad For Both Friends And Family
A Farmhouse In The Hills
If you are tired of big city life, and need a detox from all the chaos, then hit the open road and head to Chamundi Hills in Mysore. Nandanavana is a quaint farm stay in the hills and offers plenty of fresh air and makes for a perfect drive to get there. The farm house is a spacious farm house with three bedrooms, and can accommodate upto eight people. With a huge outdoor space, mini-conference room, gym and table tennis, Nandanavana has weekend escape written all over it. Also, within close reach is Mysore’s sights and sounds, whether you want to laze around or explore the city, you have plenty to do. The farm stay is a traditional bungalow with stately pillars and a large verandah. The interiors are elegant with paintings of royalty, antique artefacts and tasteful furniture.
Expect all modern luxuries such as air conditioning, a private gym, tennis court and even a washing machine, just incase. The homestay is located amidst vast stretches of greenery which is perfect for outdoor activities and evening campfire scenes.
Eat, Sleep, Repeat
If you want to take it a bit slow, then long walks need to be taken in this idyllic spot. The staff can arrange yoga sessions, painting, drawing and others hobby classes on request. While the kitchen is fully functional, you are welcome to cook up a storm yourselves or hire a cook at an extra charge. Alternatively, the staff can arrange food to be delivered from the restaurants in Mysore.
If you are feeling extravagant, the homestay is very close the resplendent Lalit Mahal Palace, which is a heritage palace property that does dinner and lunch in style with silver thalis and Indian classical music as entertainment. To add a more indulgent note to your trip, book yourself an Ayurvedic massage at the wellness centre, which can be arranged by the team.
