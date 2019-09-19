Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is the place where I love to visit often when I'm there in Chikpet for shopping. The place is really small & very limited seats to occupy. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments serves authentic South Indian dishes like South Indian Breakfast, Lunch & South Indian Tiffin Dishes. I highly recommend here to have Idli, Pudi Masala Dosa & Onion Utthapa if you are there for Breakfast & Dinner. Management has recently introduced Kerala Parotta. 2 pieces of Parotta served with Chana Masala & Coconut Chutney. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is also known for their South Indian Meals which they serve only for lunch hours. I have never tried their Meals, planning to taste those too.
Never Miss Out This Cute Little Place In Chikpet
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Chickpete
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Overall, When you are around Chikpet & Market area for shopping, if you are in search of good food, Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is the best option to choose.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Also On Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: Chickpete
Comments (0)