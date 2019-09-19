Never Miss Out This Cute Little Place In Chikpet

Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is the place where I love to visit often when I'm there in Chikpet for shopping. The place is really small & very limited seats to occupy. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments serves authentic South Indian dishes like South Indian Breakfast, Lunch & South Indian Tiffin Dishes. I highly recommend here to have Idli, Pudi Masala Dosa & Onion Utthapa if you are there for Breakfast & Dinner. Management has recently introduced Kerala Parotta. 2 pieces of Parotta served with Chana Masala & Coconut Chutney. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is also known for their South Indian Meals which they serve only for lunch hours. I have never tried their Meals, planning to taste those too.