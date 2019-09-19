Never Miss Out This Cute Little Place In Chikpet

Fast Food Restaurants

Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments

Nagarathpete, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

126, Behind Kalamma Temple, Nagarathpet, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is the place where I love to visit often when I'm there in Chikpet for shopping. The place is really small & very limited seats to occupy. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments serves authentic South Indian dishes like South Indian Breakfast, Lunch & South Indian Tiffin Dishes. I highly recommend here to have Idli, Pudi Masala Dosa & Onion Utthapa if you are there for Breakfast & Dinner. Management has recently introduced Kerala Parotta. 2 pieces of Parotta served with Chana Masala & Coconut Chutney. Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is also known for their South Indian Meals which they serve only for lunch hours. I have never tried their Meals, planning to taste those too.

What Could Be Better?

Overall, When you are around Chikpet & Market area for shopping, if you are in search of good food, Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments is the best option to choose.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

