Scuba Diving To Reading: New Year's Resolutions We're Encouraging For 2019

If you’ve got a pile of junk that you need to get rid off, do your bit for the planet and society and donate to these great causes in the city. Your electronic waste alone has the power to light up a village in Arunachal Pradesh, if you donate it to the Batti Project. Or you could donate your wires and cords to Wastecraft, that’ll transform them into quirky decor elements and sell it to raise money for charity.

If you’ve got heaps of clothes that you haven’t worn in ages, then you got to just let those threads go and donate them to The Preloved Co. which will resell them and donate all the proceeds to charity. You can donate toys and books too, as long as they’re in good condition. Or you can go out with the old and in with the new and give your old clothes to Marks & Spencers for a discount on their merch. H&M too has an offer where in you give them an H&M bag of your old clothes, and they'll give you 15% off on your next bill.