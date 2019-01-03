Rock Climbing, Bird Watching And The Sholay Hills: What To See And Do In Ramanagaram

For the adventurer, Ramanagaram is ideal. For a few years now, trekkers and rock climbers, especially, swing by to explore the hills that surround this town. The terrain here ranges from easy to tricky, so, you can sign up for an experience here whether you are a pro or a novice. With adventure outfits, you can also try your hand at rappelling or night-time hikes. Among the many hillocks that surround Ramanagaram, the Ramadevarabetta is popular with adventure enthusiasts. Once you reach the top, you can even explore a cluster of temples dedicated to Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman.