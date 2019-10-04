Spend Time With Your Squad At This Cute Little Tipsy Bar In HSR!

We visited Hangover in HSR on a weekday. The place is easily noticeable from the road. The place has valet parking. Coming to the ambience, it's super-rich with tipsy lights over the bar and has two floors. The bar is fantastic, it has live screening and has a super cool DJ. It has normal chairs and high chairs as well. Coming to the food we had, I being a vegetarian tried a lot of things. Such fancy cocktails we tell you. Their presentation and their flavour. Amazing! The different cocktails we had were glitter ball and BL Pablo. Both were fantabulous. The BL Pablo was a whiskey-based cocktail with the fume of smoke. Other cocktails too were great. Everything presented in a unique way with fancy Indiana jugs. Coming to the food, we had Angara paneer tikka, Classic onion rings, Kumbh galouti samosa, Crispy corn, Beetroot cutlet with a twist, Dal makhani with lacha paratha, Veg khollapuri, Triple milk delight and melt your heart away. Every single dish from the starters till the desserts were good. The sides for the classic onion rings were fantastic. The best starter here was the samosa, exceptionally good and highly recommended. Strong masala and mushroom are grinded well, marinated and then passed over smoke and then put in the making of samosas. It's a must-have here. The veg khollapuri was very good and went really well with the paratha. The melt your heart away is basically Chocolava cake. We had two of this, In one the lava was a little less and in the other the lava was perfect. But both were so damn good. Overall, the place is recommended by us for some good drink and tasty food. Located in HSR this is a perfect destination. Head over today