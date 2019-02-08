Top Online Food Delivery Services In Bangalore And What To Order From Them

Skip the pricey mains here (though they do serve two-three people) in favour of their full-meal salads which range from the simple Greek or Teriyaki dressed ones to the more exotic Udon Noodle Soup which loads you up with Bulgarian mushrooms, garlic and noodles. If you’re feeling moreish then the ‘Minis’ (think chicken wings, paper rolls, tacos and skeweres) should do the trick. Those not counting calories must try the Chefkraft Fried Chicken with wasabi ketchup and potato wedges, or their Bento Boxes. The only hitch: you need to order in by 9am to be able to get lunch by 1pm. And did we mention that LBB loves ordering from Chefkraft. Read our review here.

Price: INR 200 upwards