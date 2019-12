While they are on the pricier side, Urban Ladder has become a favourite with customers because of their quality products. Plus, their designs are chic and modern so with a few pieces from here you can give your home a serious makeover. Beds with nifty storage spaces, functional work desks, comfy chairs and even loveseats for your living space, these guys keep it classy but quirky. Whether you have a compact space or a spacious home, you will find plenty of options to choose from. However, if the prices are scaring you off a little, do check out their Scratch and Dent section where you can get pieces with small defects at bargain prices.